Robert “Bob” L. Lynch was born Sept. 9, 1932, at Tyrone, Mo., to Virgil and Neville (Denison) Lynch. He passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, in Houston, Mo., at the age of 89.

Bob attended Houston High School and graduated with the Class of 1950. He served as a male cheerleader which was something he was very proud of.

Bob was united in marriage to Alice Greeney on June 13, 1952, and they had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with one daughter, Susan Lee.

He was a member of the Ozark Baptist Church.

Bob and Alice made their home in Florida for several years where he enjoyed fishing Florida’s Gulf Coast before moving back to his beloved Houston. He enjoyed his life on the farm raising beef cattle. In his spare time you could often find him visiting with his friends at one of the local coffee shops. Bob especially loved get-togethers and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Neville Lynch; a sister, Nadine Renfrow; and a brother, Willard Lynch.

Bob is survived by his wife Alice Lynch of the home; sister, Georgia Vollmar of Florida; daughter, Susan Parish and her husband Gary of Houston; grandson, Travis Parish and his wife Crystal of Houston; 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Ozark Baptist Church with Pastor Brock Davis officiating. Interment is in the Ozark Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net