Merchants collected 29 percent more Texas County sales tax revenue than the same monthly period a year ago, the Missouri Department of Revenue reported.

Texas County has three half-cent sales tax for general operations, debt retirement on the justice center and maintenance needs. Each tallied $132,138 for the month. That’s up $29,871 from the same month a year ago.

For the year, each total about $792,185, which is up on each about 6.3 percent for the year ago period.

Texas County also receives sales tax revenue from out-of-state sales — For the month, it totaled $72,136, an 80 percent increase from the same period a year ago. For the year, collections stand at $351,021 — about 25.2 percent from 2021’s tally — or $70,711.