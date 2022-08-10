Members of the Houston board of education interviewed architects Tuesday for upcoming projects on campus.

The board met with the firms before its regular meeting to guide its work for strategic and facility master planning.

The three companies are GHN | Architects+Engineers, Paragon Architecture and Dake | Wells Architecture.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Special recognition went to Beta Jr. students Jaelyn Scholz and Laken Peede who placed at the National Beta Convention. High school winners at the National Beta Convention were honored: Andy Durham, Devon Sawyer, Nick Washko, Kristen Ely and Miah Bressie, along with their sponsors, Dara Jackson and Dana Wilson.

Those recognized led the board in the Pledge of Alliance before its short meeting.

BOARD ACTION

The board:

•Approved bids for behavior and physical therapy services. Proposals from Children’s Behavioral Services LLC and Advanced Care Physical Therapy were accepted for the district and the Exceptional Child Cooperative.

•Set the annual levy, which remains unchanged from last year at $3.55 per $100 assessed valuation.

•Okayed seeking an assistant football coach as the number of players has increased.

•Heard Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, discuss COVID-19 protocols in advance of classes resuming Aug. 22.

•Learned that the district would again seek funding from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks as part of its 2023 grant application round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The grants are available to cities, counties and public school districts to be used for outdoor recreation projects. The funds would be used for an upgrade and expansion of the track at Tiger Stadium.

•Will review board policy in the upcoming months related to staff attendance and possible incentives for good/perfect attendance.