Houston High School Homecoming is set for Sept. 16 and 17, and the school district has shared information about it.

This year’s theme is “A Hollywood Homecoming.”

The annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Houston is set for Friday, Sept. 16. The parade lineup will begin at noon in the parking lot below Hiett Gymnasium and the parade will pull out at 1:45 p.m.

There will be float-building Monday through Thursday that week. To sign up for the parade, email hhsstuco@houston.k12.mo.us with your name, the name of the float or organization you’re representing and the type of vehicle.

The Homecoming Queen ceremony will take place prior to the HHS football team’s game against Cabool, which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium.

The following evening, the annual Homecoming Dance will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Phoenix Drive In. Organizers said poles are being welded that will have string lights hanging from them and a movie will be playing in the background. Food will be provided by Savor Grill & Barbecue.

This year’s theme days at school:

•Movie Monday (dress in your favorite movie garb).

•Stunt Double Tuesday (twin day).

•Walk of Fame Wednesday (dress like a celebrity).

•Decades Day (dress like your favorite decade).

•Red and Black or Homecoming shirts.