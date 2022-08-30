The Missouri Department of Revenue awarded a Houston License Office on Aug. 19.

Ken Struemph, director of the motor vehicle and driver licensing division, said Stetson Stevens was named the contract manager.

A county employee, Stevens previously worked at the Licking license office for several years before it closed. With the opening of a Houston office sometime in October, the North U.S. 63 location will be in a strip mall across from the chamber fairgrounds. It will become the first state license office in Texas County. Residents were forced to travel outside the county or perform tasks online.

The process to name an office has been difficult. The state opened up the bidding process, but later rebid it. On April 20, the department sought proposals that closed on May 3. On June 30, it was awarded to Stevens. On July 12, the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce filed a protest, which was denied last week.