The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded a Clean Water Engineering Report grant totaling $48,000 to Summersville to evaluate its wastewater systems.

The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. It will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service to the area and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in January 2024.

“Thinking creatively and finding viable solutions to infrastructure issues is becoming more crucial and these grants helps communities with wastewater systems projects that might not have been possible before,” said DNR director Dru Buntin. “Projects like these will help protect public health and the environment while benefiting local economies.”

The DNR is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.