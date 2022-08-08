Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded $8,000 in scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2022 fall semester.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Madison Graeff and Rachel Hutson of Cabool, Tara Silveus, Elexis Calhoun and Parker Stilley of Houston, and Amber Collins of Mountain View.

Graeff is pursuing an associate degree in nursing through Drury University in Springfield. Upon completion, she plans to become a registered nurse. She is employed at TCMH in the emergency department.

Silveus is an LPN and employed at TCMH in the obstetrics department. She is pursuing an associate degree through Missouri State University in West Plains. Upon completion, she will become a registered nurse. Her long-term goal is to obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing and continue working in the women’s health field.

Hutson is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing through Southwest Baptist University in Springfield. She is employed at TCMH in the obstetrics department.

Calhoun is pursuing an associate degree in nursing through Southwest Baptist University in Springfield. Upon completion, she plans to obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing and become involved in orthopedics. Her goal is to be an operative nurse and first assistant.

Collins is pursuing a degree in radiologic technology through East Central College in Rolla. Upon completion, she plans to obtain her CT registry. She is employed at TCMH in the radiology department.

Stilley is pursuing a biochemistry major with minors in community health and psychology through Drury University in Springfield. Upon completion, his goal is to graduate from medical school and practice rural medicine.

The Dr. Eugene Charles Honeywell Memorial Scholarship awarded one $1,000 scholarship to Chantel Garrison of Licking. Garrison was chosen by the healthcare foundation directors. Carol Honeywell, the widow of Dr. Eugene Honeywell, is a member of the healthcare foundation and participated in the selection of the recipient.

Garrison is an RN and employed at TCMH as the emergency room director. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing through Chamberlain University in Addison, Ill.

The endowed Dr. Joe L. and Judith T. Spears Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded one $1,000 scholarship to Cora Turnbull of Bucyrus.

Turnbull is an RN and employed at TCMH in the emergency medical services department. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing through Western Governors University in Clayton.

“Educational scholarships are one of the focus areas of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation,” Jeff Gettys, healthcare foundation director, said.

The foundation holds an annual golf tournament to raise funds for educational scholarships for area students. It has received $4,000 in matching funds from Healthcare Services Group Foundation (HSGCF).

The HSGCF program provides matching financial assistance to students awarded financial help by hospitals that are members of the Healthcare Services Association and insured by the Missouri Hospital Plan. Specifically, HSGCF matches scholarships or healthcare-related tuition reimbursement provided by non-profit member hospitals throughout Missouri. This scholarship program is designed to facilitate, attract and retain healthcare providers in Missouri.

“The matching funds from HSGCF enable us to boost the amount of our fall scholarship,” Gettys said. “Every dollar helps these area students with their educational costs, and we’re grateful for the additional funds to award.”

The healthcare foundation awards educational scholarships for students pursuing additional higher education each spring and fall. With the recent scholarship awards, the foundation has awarded nearly $136,000 in scholarships to area students since the program began in 2007.

“The healthcare foundation administers the scholarships for the endowed funds, and the scholarships go to community members and to employees working in healthcare-related fields in Texas County and surrounding areas,” Gettys said.

“The foundation board of directors recognizes the growing need for healthcare providers in rural America,” Gettys stated. “It is the hope of the foundation that these scholarships will assist in attracting and retaining qualified residents to work in the local healthcare fields.”

According to Gettys, the foundation intends to award additional scholarships prior to the spring school semester in 2023. It will accept applications for the spring scholarships beginning in November.

Complete scholarship information and the scholarship application are available online at www.tcmhfoundation.org.