Texas County Memorial Hospital’s medical surgical/intensive care unit recently received a new piece of equipment to add to overall improved patient care. A sit-to-stand lift has arrived and is already in full use, thanks to a generous anonymous donation from an individual within the community.

“The sit-to-stand lift is a huge asset to assisting patients within the swing bed program at TCMH as well as acute patients,” Shelly Rust, TCMH medical surgical/intensive care director, said.

Rust explained that patients within the TCMH swing bed program are usually in the hospital for a short rehabilitation stay to build strength in hopes they can return to their baseline level of functioning before hospitalization. The lift is designed to assist patients who have some mobility but need help to rise from a sitting position. It helps prevent falls, increases safety for patients and caregivers, and provides more dignity than electric or hydraulic patient lifts.

“This donation is greatly appreciated and shows how much our community is willing to go the extra mile for our small rural hospital,” Rust said. “The lift will allow our TCMH staff to provide the very best patient care possible.”