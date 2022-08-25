Members of the Texas County Commission transacted business on Aug. 18-19.

Commissioners:

•Heard from Polly Adkison and Terry Flowers, Texas County Genealogical and Historical Society, and Ron Jones, county museum, on several matters. They also updated commissioners on needed repairs at the Grand Avenue building.

•Held a telephone conversation with Brandi Sutherland, Texas County University Extension, about a job opening.

•Reviewed and approved the county property tax levy presented by the county clerk.

•Discussed an email about a civil lawsuit filed by Kristi Thomas against Ozark Township and Texas County.

•Approved Supreme Seal Coating to reseal the parking lots at the Texas County Justice Center and Texas County Administrative Center.

•Reviewed on email concerning a class-action lawsuit related to the opioid crisis.

•Approved a liquor license for Tamara Gregory, Bendavis Farm and Feed.

•Held the Texas County Board of Appeals meeting and approved additions and abatements to the tax rolls.

•Met with the assessor to discuss an exhaust fan in the breakroom.

•Met with the collector-treasurer on a payment owned to the recorder of deeds from last year. It should be paid because the amount was deposited in the wrong account.

•Met with Brad Rees, representing the Texas County Food Pantry, who inquired about American Rescue Plan Act money to fix a pantry roof. He also updated the commission on a pad for a speculative building under construction at the Northeast Industrial Park east of the chamber fairgrounds. Rees is a member of the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Houston.

•Attended the annual meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership, a support organization for Fort Leonard Wood.

•Discussed the Ozark Scenic Byways that was highlighted at a planning commission meeting.

•Held talks with Smith Engineering concerning the Swisher Road bridge.