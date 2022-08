Texas County school children return to classrooms next week after the summer break.

Buildings have been bustling with activity in preparation for opening day.

By Wednesday of next week, all of the county’s seven school districts will be back in session.

Here are the opening days: Houston, Raymondville, Success and Summersville, Monday, Aug. 22; Licking and Cabool, Tuesday, Aug. 23; and Plato, Wednesday, Aug. 24.

A special tabloid about each district appears in today’s newspaper.