Texas County school children will return to classrooms soon after the summer break.

Buildings have been bustling with activity in preparation for opening day.

By the week of Aug. 22, all of the county’s seven school districts will be back in session.

Here are the opening days: Houston, Raymondville, Success and Summersville, Monday, Aug. 22; Licking and Cabool, Tuesday, Aug. 23; and Plato, Wednesday, Aug. 24.