Texas County is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, it said. While most locations will see one inch or less of rainfall, there will be localized areas of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall that would lead to flash flooding Monday evening into tomorrow.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded, it said.

Storms were reported in the Cabool area on Monday afternoon. At 5 p.m., Intercounty Electric reported 189 customers without power. A thunder storm warning has since expired, the National Weather Service said.