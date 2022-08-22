Summer Reading has ended and so have summer hours at the Texas County Library.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, our hours will go back to closing at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Summer ending also signals “Back to School” and we wish all teachers, students, staff and parents a safe, healthy and happy school year!

Our Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville branches have books for sale with our “fill a bag” for a dollar. This is a great way to help the library while you add to your home library. Another way to help is to join any of our branches’ “Friends of the Library” organization. Contact any Texas County Library branch for details.

New books to the library this week are “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs, “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor and “The Prairie Homestead Cookbook” by Jill Winger. In large print, we now have “P.S. I Still Love You” by Jenny Han and “Bitter Orange” by Claire Fuller. And for kids: “Wonder” on audio book and the “Leapfrog” 10 DVD Mega Pack.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.