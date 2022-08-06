Missouri State Highway Patrol photo

An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.

The boy, who had minor injuries, was to be taken to a medical facility. Long had minor injuries and was sent by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger in the Long truck, Waylon M. Williams, 18, of Hartville, had moderate injuries and was transported to Cox South.

