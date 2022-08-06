An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.

The boy, who had minor injuries, was to be taken to a medical facility. Long had minor injuries and was sent by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger in the Long truck, Waylon M. Williams, 18, of Hartville, had moderate injuries and was transported to Cox South.