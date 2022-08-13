Three persons were injured — one of them seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 38 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Allen, 73, of Cabool, pulled out of a driveway into the path of an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Joni L. Huff, 40, of Bucyrus.

Allen had serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Bradley W. Allen, 48, of Mountain Grove, a passenger, had moderate injuries and was also taken to TCMH. Huff, who had moderate injuries, was taken by a patrol vehicle to TCMH.

The Ranger was totaled; the Ram had extensive damage. The road remained closed for a time.

A horse in a trailer was injured, and a veterinarian tended to it.

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department assisted after entrapment was reported. Also assisting were Cpl. Travis Brown and Tpr. Cathryn Davis and the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.