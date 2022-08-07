Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The body was transported to Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home at Cabool.

At 7:05 p.m. a second fatality was reported. Troopers said Michael D. Cooper, 45, of Mountain Grove, was operating a northbound 2010 Dodge 2500 that ran off Girls Town Road north of his hometown and overturned. He was pronounced deceased by a Texas County Memorial Hospital medic. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The accidents brought the number of fatalities in Troop G to 17 for the year — the identical number of those reported during the same period in 2021.