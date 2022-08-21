Two people were injured Saturday night in an accident south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a southbound 2016 BMW X5 was driven by Houjin Zheng, 39, of West Plains, travelled off the right side of U.S. 63 and overturned.

A 6-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. A passenger, Donald D. Drumright, 64, of West Plains, was to seek his own treatment. Both had moderate injuries. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle was totaled.

Assisting at the scene — about three miles south of Licking — was Tpr. Cathryn Davis and members of the Licking Fire Department