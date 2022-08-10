A hit-and-run accident Tuesday night injured two Licking residents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Jeffry Leathers said an unknown vehicle struck a northbound 2008 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Tiffany J. Mourning on County Road 2010 in the rear, causing it to run off the roadway and strike a tree. The other vehicle left following the 10:29 p.m. crash.

Mourning and a passenger, Kenneth D. Lee, 48, refused treatment at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts. The Hyundai was totaled. Assisting at the scene was the Dent County Sheriff’s Department.