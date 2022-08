A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.

He is held in the Texas County Jail without bond.