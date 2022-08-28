Several rounds of showers and storms are expected late Sunday morning to early evening and on Monday and that night, the National Weather Service said.

Dry time is expected in between rounds.

While most locations will see an inch or less of rain, pockets of 2 inches or more are possible where storms repeatedly move overhead.

A few of the strongest storms in each round of rainfall could produce wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour along with frequent lightning, the National Weather Service said Sunday.