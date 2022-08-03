A St. Robert woman faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at an auction in the Upton area on April 30.

Joleen D. Hutsell, 39, of St. Robert, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony). Her bond is set at $350,000.

According to a deputy’s report the officer was dispatched to an Upton Road residence regarding an assault. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a woman who said she was there to attend an auction and had been assaulted by Hutsell.

The woman reportedly said Hutsell had threatened her many times because she used to be friends with the Hutsell’s husband.

The woman told the deputy Hutsell had grabbed her by the hair, hit her in the head and shoulders, shoved her to the ground and kicked her in the face and ribs.

The deputy checked the area and learned Hutsell had left when she heard law enforcement was on the way, according to a report.

The deputy reported that Hutsell had not been located for an interview.