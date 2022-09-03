A man accused in a brutal Houston murder was sent to the prison Friday in an unrelated crime.

Adam T. Reams, 39, entered a guilty plea to charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident west of Houston. Circuit Judge John Beger issued four- and two-year sentences on the crimes. They will run concurrently.

Reams was alleged to be the driver in an accident just west of Houston in February 2021 that left his wife with serious injuries. Reams was not around when a local rescue squad arrived on the scene and found a vehicle on its side. Marissa A. Reams was extricated and flown to a Springfield hospital.

In a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation, Reams’ wife said another man was driving. As result of information obtained in the inquiry, Reams, who had an active warrant then for his arrest, was later taken into custody in Waterloo, Ill.

He was charged with the crime related to the accident after his arrest on a serious crime in Houston.

Reams awaits trial in the June 2021 murder near downtown Houston. He is set to appear before a jury in December in a trial presided over Beger. Reams is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

Authorities said Reams stabbed Billy Jack Hayes, 30, multiple times at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and significant amounts of blood in several locations around the house.