Alain “Allen” Germain Leohmann was born in Paris, France, to Pierre and Simone Leohmann Feb. 27, 1951. He passed away Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 71, in Houston, Mo.

Alain, his parents and siblings immigrated to the United States in 1957.

Alain married his high-school sweetheart, Donna, on Oct. 10, 1969, and to this marriage two children were born, Vallorie and Eric.

Alain was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his father and mother in-law, Ezio and Jewel Bordessa, his sister Micheline Johnson, a brother-in-law Robert Bond, a sister-in-law Sue Hallin, nephews Wade Parks and Bobby Bond, a niece-in-law Diane Johnson, nephew-in-law Justin Wilson and numerous other extended family members.

Alain is survived by his children, Vallorie Chamberlain of Houston, Mo., and Eric Leohmann of Summersville, Mo.; grandchildren, Dustiana Leohmann, Connor and Sean Chamberlain of Houston, Mo., and Autumn Chamberlain of Springfield, Mo; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Samiyah and Elena White of Springfield, Mo.; brothers, Jean-Pierre Leohmann (Tina) of Mena, Ark., and Jean-Claude Leohmann (Deborah) of New Bern, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Tony Bordessa, Clear Lake, Calif., Salvatore Bordessa, Gioachino Bordessa and William Bond; sisters-in-law, Madeline Patrick, Genoeffa Marino and Jewel (Baby) Bordessa, all of Santa Rosa, Calif.; nephews, Bruce Parks (Shawn) of Norman, Okla., Waylon Leohmann of Muskegon, Mich., Nick Johnson (Brandy) of Raymondville, Mo., and Micheal Johnson of Lindsay, Okla.; nieces Alexandra Wilson of Norman, Okla., Angie, Cissy and Toni Leohmann of North Carolina, Lalania Cobb of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Christa Wilson of El Reno, Okla., along with many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews and great-great nieces/nephews.

Alain was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who loved him.

Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

PAID