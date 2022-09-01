An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26.

Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.

An HPD officer reported seeing a black Dodge Neon turn from Walnut Street onto Oak Hill Drive without signaling, and initiating a traffic stop at about 7:30 p.m.

Upon making contact with the driver, Dorman, the officer observed signs of impairment. After Dorman granted consent to search the car, three pistols were reportedly found (including a .22 caliber, a .380 caliber and a 9-millimeter) as well as a double-edge spring-assisted knife. Also located were several items containing methamphetamine and a small bag of marijuana.

Dorman was taken to the Texas County Jail, and then to Texas County Memorial Hospital, where he consented to a blood draw. He was returned to jail, and was officially charged on Aug. 30. His bond is set at $250,000.