A Mountain Grove man faces a trio of felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation Sept. 24 at Montgomery Lake.

Rusty D. Shannon, 31, of 2041 Highway 95 in Mountain Grove, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

A Cabool officer on patrol at Montgomery Lake at about 7 a.m. observed a Ford F-150 parked on the grass and not in the parking lot. The officer made contact with two men fishing nearby and noticed that one of them, Shannon, had a plastic bag in his hand and was reaching for the water, according to a report.

The officer asked Shannon multiple times to come to him, but Shannon refused. The officer then went to Shannon, who reportedly ran away and threw the baggie in the water.

The officer detained Shannon, who was pleading to the other man to sink the baggie. An officer used a fishing pole to retrieve the baggie, which contained methamphetamine, according to a field test.

Shannon was arrested and taken to the Cabool Police Station, where he admitted the meth was his, according to a report. He was later taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $300,000.