A Mountain Grove received moderate injuries late Friday night in an ATV north of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said an eastbound 2013 Artic Cat 300 driven by Jason D. Ballinger, 39, traveled off the right side of Mountain Valley Road and struck a metal fence. The vehicle returned to the roadway, began overturning and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, he said.

Ballinger was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. The vehicle had moderate injuries.