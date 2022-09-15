A Cabool man is held on first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action charges after a one person was slashed with a sword Wednesday night, Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said.

Texas County deputies responded to a Cabool business to investigate a reported assault. Deputies were advised the incident occurred at a residence on Colburn Road.

The victim, a 61-year-old male, was observed by deputies with a large laceration on his face. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment with a serious injury.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and learned that a male suspect later identified as David Clay Strunk, 48, was alleged to have slashed the victim with a sword. Strunk left the scene and was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near Mountain View in Howell County.

Strunk was transported back to Texas County and interviewed by deputies. Strunk admitted to striking the victim with the sword, Lindsey said. The men are related.