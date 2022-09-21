Bonnie Arlene Shelton Bartch Smith, 94, was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in Texas County, Mo., the youngest child of Roy and Dorothy Shelton. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022.

Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Vancil Shelton; and her sister, Bertha Murray; her husband, Kenneth Lee Bartch, the father of her two daughters; and her second husband, Gerald B. Smith, and two of his sons, Gerald and Allan Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Keel and Nina Dean; and sons, Justin Barron, Jacob and Noah Dean and James Smith.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Lynn Haven Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home, Panama City, Fla.