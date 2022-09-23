Members of the Cabool City Council recently set the annual levy, heard an update on a housing development and learned a new police vehicle has been purchased.

The council:

•Set the annual tax levy at 99.6 cents per $100 assessed valuation. There is no general fund debt service levy. The city’s total assessed valuation stood at about $25.2 million.

•Heard that letters had been sent to those with delinquent utility bills. Payment plans are available, and the city will explore wording on its statements related to payment options.

•Learned that progress is reported at Cedar Bluff, where three of four houses were framed and ready for roofers. A fourth lot is ready for concrete and work will begin there soon. Tod’s Motel is getting a facelift, and small apartments are being rented as soon as they are completed and inspected. The owner was reported to be looking for additional investment property.

•Will explore a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant, and information will be sought from other communities.

•Heard that its engineering firm, Great Rivers, gave an update on rate studies it is performing. A presentation will be set.

•Learned that the police department has ordered a Chevrolet Tahoe that was cheaper than an Explorer or truck option.

•Learned that new telephones have been installed, and employees are learning to use them. Administrator Ron Scheets reported they were working well.

•Heard that beginning Aug. 8 employees are required to use accumulated time when diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier, regulations required governments to pay up to two weeks.

•Learned that an attractive shade has been installed at the municipal swimming pool and work continues to find a bed for a new street department dump truck.

•Approved an agreement with its electrical wholesaler that would allow it use a traveling crew, if needed. The costs are expected to be 30 to 40 percent cheaper than a private contractor.

•Learned that the annual city audit is slated to begin the week of Sept. 26.

•Discussion was held concerning the possibility of placing a law enforcement tax on the ballot. Officer recruitment is difficult at the current pay scale, and extra revenue might help.

The next meeting was set for Monday, Sept. 19.