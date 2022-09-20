The Cabool school board of education met last week for its regular meeting.

Members:

•Were introduced to new staff.

•Received a report from Navitas, a firm that specializes in energy efficiency programs to help optimize facilities, realize saving and achieve goals. It verified energy cost savings to the board for the 2021-’22 school year.

The data — for calendar year 2021 — showed the district saved $18,539 in natural gas, $30,761 in electricity and $41,643 in operational and maintenance for a total of $100,103. The contract had a guarantee of $92,000.

•Approved using Edmentum for online courses. It is the leading provider of k-12 digital curriculum, assessments and services about 43,000 school in all 50 states and 100 countries worldwide.

•Okayed the substitute teacher list.

•Discussed a baseline salary grant at a $38,000 minimum for teachers. The district will do a minimum of $1,250 for those teachers who are above the $38,000 while the grant is available. Coaching will no longer be tied to the minimum teacher salary.

•Adopted a revision pertaining to liquidated damages a teacher must pay for wanting to be released from their contract after May 1 for probationary and June 1 for tenured ones.

In closed session, members hired:

•Kaevin Bentley as a paraprofessional, Heather Allen, cook; Debra Rich, cook; and Matthew Rogers, assistant middle school girls basketball and assistant middle school girls softball; and Katlynn Ellison, middle school girls track (with board member McCall exiting before the discussion).