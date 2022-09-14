Charlotte Joyce Bair, 87, of Cabool, Mo., passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 26, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Valentine and Charlotte (Neubauer) Bauer.

As a young child, Joyce moved to Missouri with her family from Chicago. She spoke often how she helped on the farm and attending Union School. Later in life she was a cook/waitress at Tiny’s Steakhouse and eventually worked and retired from the Cabool Brown Shoe Factory. Joyce loved spending her time going to yard sales, putting puzzles together and spending much quality time with her family and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronald and Richard Bauer; one grandson, Joshua Mitchell and loved ones, Shirley Bair and Kenny Martin.

She is survived by her children, Richard Bair and Carol, Barbara Skaggs and Kenny and Norma Mitchell; grandchildren, Nicholas Ellison and wife, Stephanie, Kimberly Mitchell and Kyle and Christopher Mitchell; great-grandson, Dakota Mitchell; step-grandsons, Danny, Randall and Phillip Carter; great step-grandsons, Mathew, Josh and Jeffery Carter; her siblings, Vivian Oaks, Doris Hines, Wilma Bauer, Ralph Bauer and wife Cathy, Randy Bauer and wife, Alice, Robert Bauer and wife, Marina and Cathy Bauer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she held close to her heart.

Graveside services are 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Cabool Cemetery with John Stone officiating. Interment is in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabool Cemetery.

