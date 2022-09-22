Members of the Texas County Commission met Sept. 14-15 at the Texas County Administrative Center in downtown Houston.

Commissioners:

•Met with Texas County Food Pantry Director Laura Crowley and board members Brad Rees, Pat Burton, Guy Ceplina and Russell Olewinski. They inquired about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to assist with the cost of the pantry’s operations. The commission asked that they write a proposal on what is needed.

•Discussed IT needs for the county.

•Met with members of the Texas County Library Foundation and Texas County Library. Attending were: Janet Fraley, Linda Roberts, Gwen Ross, Sheila Walker, Dala Whittaker, Louise Beasley and Ross Richardson. Plans for a new library in Houston above the storm shelter were presented. The boards are seeking ARPA funds from the county.

•Signed a contract for 15 new survey corners for a re-monumentation program in the county.

•Discussed the county’s open maintenance position. Commissioners will pursue qualified candidates.

•Met with Glenn McKinney, who reported that the American Legion Post would hold a POW/MIA event at the monument at the administrative center on Friday, Sept. 16. It planned to pass out pamphlets and provide information to the public during the HHS homecoming parade that day.

•Reviewed e-mails that had been received throughout the week. Several matters were addressed.