Here is the Texas County coroner’s report for July 2022:

Texas County

Marie Lasater, Texas County coroner, answered 19 calls. There were 16 natural deaths, including five due to pulmonary embolism, four due to heart failure, three to cancer, one death to stroke, one death to heart attack, one due to anemia and one death, dementia.

There were no homicides, one suicide by gunshot wound and two accidental deaths, including one heat-related and one unintentional overdose.