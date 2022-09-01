Texas County commissioners met Aug. 24-25 to transact business, according to their minutes.

Members:

•Approved changes to the daily meal reimbursement policy. Up to $40 will be paid with the presentation of receipts.

•Learned from Sheriff Scott Lindsey that Graham Applegate plans to leave his deputy position. The sheriff will be looking for a replacement. Hospital bills were discussed.

•Met with Recorder Lindsay Koch on remote access that she needs completed for her office.

•Visited with Dustin Hartman, whose last day as maintenance supervisor was Aug. 24. He updated the commission on maintenance issues.

•Two representatives of Texas County Memorial Hospital, Bill Bridges and Jeff Gettys, gave an update on the institution and they picked up a check for new ambulances using funds from the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act.

•Met with Ben Akers, Sherrill Township, concerning Shafer Road.