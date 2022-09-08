Members of the Texas County Commission met Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Discussed usage of American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) available.

•Met with Sheriff Scott Lindsey to handle several personnel matters: Acknowledged the resignation of Dennis Cunningham as a full-time jailer effective Aug. 26. Acknowledged that David Watson’s “at-will status” as full-time jailer was no longer needed effective Aug. 26. Heard that Truly Graham Applegate resigned as sergeant effective Aug. 31. Acknowledged the promotion of Reuben Salazar from corporal to sergeant on Aug. 31. Acknowledged the resignation of Thomas Sawyer as full-time jailer effective Aug. 30. Head Zakkary Hughes became a full-time jailer on Aug. 26.

•Acknowledged the hiring of Kevin Carter in the collector-treasurer office effective Sept. 12.

•Visited with Grant Wilson from U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office.

•Received a telephone call from the City of Licking about possible uses of ARPA funds.

•Heard from Kim Bittle of the U.S. Forest Service concerning the Paddy Creek bridge project. The commission will contact the South Central Council of Governments to develop a plan to move forward.