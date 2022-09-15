Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters Sept. 7-8 during meetings at the Texas County Administrative Center in downtown Houston.

Commissioners:

•Met with Derek Powell and Ryan Hilton, CPI Technologies, Springfield, who are interested in providing IT services.

•Held a conference call with Jeff Probst from LAGERS, The Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System, to discuss future options for employee retirement benefits. The commission will proceed with the process.

•Met with David Brewster about trucks using Jake brakes on Highway 17, which he reported caused tremendous noise at inappropriate times of the morning.

•Reviewed and approved additions and abatements to the tax books with Assessor Debbie James.

•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey that a meeting with the hospital needs to occur to discuss bills. They also acknowledged the hiring of Christopher Nelson as a full-time jailer on Sept. 7 and Hartley Morse as a full-time jailer on Sept. 12.

•Reviewed an email from Coroner Marie Lasater on a pay raise increase due under Senate Bill 1128.

•Heard from Terry Smith of maintenance about a new tire ordered for a lawn mower. Members also discussed potential applicants for a maintenance head position.

•Met with Sherry Underwood from Public Water Supply District No. 4 about the availability of ARPA money.

•Received a call from Leann Green of Boone Township.

•Attended the open house for Opportunity Sheltered Industries.

•Met with Gary Holaday of Lynch Township concerning township facilities. The commission will explore grant opportunities for the 17 townships in the county. Members also will meet with the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments (SCOCOG) concerning Traffic Engineering Assistance Program funds.

•Discussed a Twin Cities Incubator application. It will contact SCOCOG to inquire about progress.