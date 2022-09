A Texas County murder case is the focus of “Cold Justice” airing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on Oxygen True Crime.

In the new episode, the series looks into the 2007 murder of Ricky Luebbert of Tyrone, who was gunned down by a sharpshooter with a high-powered rifle.

NBCUniversal released a clip from the show on Thursday. A second one features an analysis of the victim’s wounds.