swiping credit card machine

Revenue from sales taxes collected by merchants in Texas County were up during the latest monthly distribution, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Retailers collect three, half-cent sales taxes. Each generated $127,640 for the month, which is an increase of $4,439 on each from the same period in 2021. For the first eight months of the year, the tally is $919,901 — up $51,750 for the year. That’s about 6 percent.

Tax revenue from out-of-state internet sales totaled $58,423, up about 10 percent compared to the same period in 2021. For the year, collections total $404,494, which is up $76,135 from 2021 or about 23 percent.

