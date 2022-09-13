Revenue from sales taxes collected by merchants in Texas County were up during the latest monthly distribution, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Retailers collect three, half-cent sales taxes. Each generated $127,640 for the month, which is an increase of $4,439 on each from the same period in 2021. For the first eight months of the year, the tally is $919,901 — up $51,750 for the year. That’s about 6 percent.

Tax revenue from out-of-state internet sales totaled $58,423, up about 10 percent compared to the same period in 2021. For the year, collections total $404,494, which is up $76,135 from 2021 or about 23 percent.