Donald “Don” E. Elmore, 85, the son of Dewitt Elmore and Annie (Easley) Elmore. He was born on Aug. 27, 1937, on the Elmore homestead in Roby, Mo. He passed away in his stepdaughter’s home in Success, Mo., on Sept. 15, 2022.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; siblings, Thurman, Wayne, Willie, Dewayne, Lloyd and Juanita.

He is survived by his son, Landon; stepdaughter, Anita Rogers; stepson, Dustin Hathaway; sister, Hazel Breedlove; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Don grew up and lived in Roby, Mo. He attended Bell No. 1 school until the eighth grade. (He left the schoolhouse setting to become a member of the school of hard knocks). He started logging at the age of 13 with his dad.

He was self-employed all of his life. Making his living in the log woods and then later with his own sawmill. He quit logging and sawing lumber in 2012 after his wife passed on.

A visitation for Don was held 11 a.m. until noon Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at 12:30 p.m. at Pilot Knob Cemetery in Roby with Pastor Dewayne Webber officiating. Pallbearers were Jacob Cooper, Jacob Lane, Gene Rogers, Greg Breedlove, Randy Breedlove and Darron Hildebrand. Honorary pallbearers were Samuel Rogers and Donnie Bowlan. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Care in memory of Don Elmore. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

PAID