A retired doctor who played a prominent role in the health of Texas County residents has passed away.

DR. LARRY MAYUGA

Dr. Larry Mayuga, who practiced medicine from 1973 until his retirement in 2002 at Cabool, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. He was 85. He operated the Mayuga Clinic at Cabool and was chief of surgery at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston for many years. A hospital cafeteria — the Mayuga Café — is named in his honor for the big impact in providing healthcare in the county. The Mayugas were prominent in the Cabool community, and were active in an annual fundraiser that generated significant funds for Hospice of Care, a unit of Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The arrival of Dr. Mayuga and Dr. Manuel Runez increased significantly the number of surgeries performed at the county hospital, which added two new operating rooms and a three-bed recovery area.

Dr. Larry Mayuga, right, and Drs. Mike Duff, left, and Dr. Joe Wall in 1983. HOUSTON HERALD ARCHIVES

A native of the Philippines, he graduated from medical school in Manila and came to the United States in 1965. He completed his residency in surgery at St. Louis County Hospital. He met his wife, Cres, in St. Louis. She survives, as well as four children.

Services for Dr. Mayuga are 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.