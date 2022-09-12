Tricia Benoist, MD, family medicine and obstetrics physician at the Texas County Memorial Hospital Medical Complex in Houston, has signed a contract extension.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work with the administration and staff at TCMH,” Benoist said. “I am honored with celebrating 14 years of working in this community as of this month.”

Benoist has been a member of the TCMH medical staff and has seen inpatients at TCMH since 2008. She began her family medicine and obstetric practice at the TCMH Medical Complex in 2018 after the Mercy Clinic closure.

Benoist shared that she loves the continuity of her practice and that many of her patients have seen her for the last 14 years. “I love meeting new patients and new families and of course delivering new babies,” she said.

“Family medicine is an amazing specialty as I get the opportunity to care for those children throughout their life and watch them grow up,” Benoist said. “Living in a small community I witness births, deaths and all the in between.”

“By being a part of the TCMH healthcare team, I am able to make a difference in our community and provide services that patients would otherwise have to travel an hour or more to receive,” Benoist explained, “Connecting with my patients and offering the best care possible is my No. 1 priority.”

Benoist explained that she tries to stay up-to-date on the latest literature so her patients know they will always have the current standard of care. “With me, you don’t have to worry about whether or not you need a certain shot or an exam, I will remind you of what you need, so you don’t fall behind on your health.”

“I really enjoy taking care of the moms and babies before, during and after pregnancy,” Benoist said. “Additionally, I like taking care of my adult patients. I see a lot of elderly people in the community, and I like helping them stay on top of their health.”

“TCMH is very fortunate to be able to retain a physician of Dr. Benoist’s caliber,” Linda Pamperien, chief financial officer, at TCMH said. “We as a community and hospital are very blessed to have Dr. Benoist here.”

Pamperien explained that community support of local physician practices helps those physicians grow the type of practices that help the hospital retain the physician years down the road.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s support of Dr. Benoist’s practice,” Pamperien said.

Benoist added that family medicine in Houston is a mission as the area is an underserved medical community. “It’s hard work but very rewarding and I truly hope I make a difference in my patients’ lives,” Benoist said. “I’m so blessed to work here at TCMH.”

Benoist and her husband, Larry, reside in Houston with their five children, Allie, Claire, Charlie, Ben and Ryan. They attend St. Mark’s Catholic Church and are active members of the community.