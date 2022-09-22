On Monday, Sept. 26, Drury University’s evening and online program, Drury GO, will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Drury GO, originally referred to as the Adult Education Program, first launched on Sept. 26, 1947, and offered evening courses focusing on life skills.

Drury GO began in response to an increase in people looking to use their GI Bill after World War II. Upon the announcement of the new program, Drury saw record enrollment of 782 students. When first launched, Drury GO aimed to provide specialized courses and training to those who could not attend college full-time. They aspired to “bring the college and the community closer together.”

Today, Drury GO holds that same aim, to meet students where they are. Drury has a satellite at the Piney River Technical Center.

In addition to online courses, Drury GO offers seated course at nine locations across southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Each location will celebrate Drury GO’s 75th anniversary with a public cake cutting ceremony on Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. Drury’s Springfield campus celebration will take place in Burnham Circle, 900 N. Benton Ave. In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place inside Bay Hall.