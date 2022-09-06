A fundraiser for the Houston Education Foundation on Saturday netted more than $4,000, according to a preliminary total on Tuesday.

Activities were held at Piney River Brewing Co. at Bucyrus, including a cookout, musical entertainment and cornhole tournament organized by HHS alumnus J.J. Romines.

All funds go to the foundation, which financially supports special projects and teacher mini-grants at the Houston Schools.

Main sponsors were the brewery, Country Financial and USA Mortgage. Organizers said the tournament attracted 14, two-person teams. Each team member received a free brat and chips. The brewery provided a free beer or root beer to each team member. The Stevie Newman Band performed from 4 to 7 p.m.