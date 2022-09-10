An Elk Creek man faces charges following an accident Friday night four miles east of Houston on Highway B, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Michael L. Morgan, 42, was driving an eastbound 2008 Mercury Mariner that ran off the right side of the road, struck a pipe fence, spun clockwise and then traveled across the left side of the highway and came to rest.

Morgan, who was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital, had moderate injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

He is charged with DWI (drugs), careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and wearing no seatbelt. The vehicle was totaled.