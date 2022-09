A 78-year-old Eminence woman received moderate injuries Tuesday in an accident at Highways 137 and B at Raymondville.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2011 Volvo T5 driven by Nina J. Roberts failed to stop at a sign and struck a fence.

She was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries in Houston. The vehicle had extensive damage. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.