Enrollment at most school districts in Texas County is up as students returned to classrooms last month.

About 3,914 children are in classrooms, according to a survey of the county’s seven districts.

Licking shows the biggest increase. The head count jumped from 788 at the end of the last school year to 835, an increase of 47. The high school had 417 pupils; and 418 were in the elementary (up from 387 at year’s end)

At Summersville, the count was 473 as students returned, an increase of 32 from the end of the last school year. Increases were also reported at elementary schools at Success and Raymondville. Figures show 142 at Raymondville (up two) and 121 at Success (up five).

Enrollment at Texas County school districts.

The headcount is up 35 at the Houston School District, where total enrollment stood at 1,053. The elementary had 443 students (up 13), middle school recorded 217 (down 28) and high school stood at 393, up 50 from May. Included in the elementary numbers are 79 pre-schoolers. That’s up 15 from May.

Houston numbers in depth

Pre-school — 79

Kindergarten — 59

First – Fifth — 305

Sixth Grade – 67

Seventh Grade —75

Eighth Grade — 75

High School — 393

Enrollment at Cabool was nearly unchanged from May. The total was 761. The breakdown: elementary (332), middle school (222) and high school (222). In May, the count was 762.

At Plato, there were 563 students, down two.