The Houston Ministerial Alliance will sponsor the 11th annual “Prayer Zone” to unite in prayer for the seven school districts in Texas County. The service beings at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston School District campus.

There will be worship, prayer and a message from Ray Gingerich, youth pastor of Launch Student Ministries at Faith Fellowship. Prayer guides for the year and prayer zone yard signs also will be distributed.