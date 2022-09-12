A event hosted and benefiting the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department is Saturday at the Raymondville fairgrounds off Highway B.

The 8th annual Festival of Yesteryear runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Organizers explain it is an event to showcase exhibits, crafts and demonstrations of the 1800s to present.

Here is a schedule:

9:30 a.m. — Pledge of allegiance, National Anthem and prayer

10 a.m. — Music by Larry Martin and The Country Revival band

10 to 10:50 a.m. — Register for children’s costume contest (dressed in 1800s attire). Judging begins at 11 a.m. with four age groups: infants to 4, 5-8, 9-10 and 11-12). Cash prizes for first, second and third place in each age group.

Noon – 12:30 p.m. — Register for pickle and relish contest. Categories of sour and dills, bread and butter and sweet, as well as relishes. Cash prizes for first, second and third in all three categories.

1-1:30 p.m. — Registration for pie contest with no later entries accepted. Judging at 2 p.m. Cash prizes for first, second and third. Specifications are: fruit filling, top and bottom homemade crust.

4 p.m. — Men’s mustache contest with first, second and third cash prizes.

4:30 p.m. — Men’s beard contest with first, second and third cash prizes.

Foods, snacks, demonstrations and education activities, as well as games are planned.

For more information, call 417-217-3924 or 417-967-6746.