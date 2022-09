An inmate assigned to the South Central Correctional Center at Licking has died. It is the fifth since Aug. 31.

Officials said Oryon Guinn, 38, was pronounced dead Saturday morning at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Guinn, who had been in prison since September 2014, was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder from Dent County.

An autopsy will be conducted, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.