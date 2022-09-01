This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close.

“Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “As we round out the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, let’s see if we can achieve zero fatalities for the 2022 Labor Day weekend.”

With favorable weather forecasts, more motorists could be taking to Missouri roads to enjoy the last three-day weekend of the summer. MoDOT asks motorists to do their part and not let down their guard in this crucial period: Buckle up, put down the phone, obey posted speed limits and never drive impaired.

The Labor Day weekend wraps up the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Hundreds of officers across Missouri are participating in this year’s campaign, which aims to prevent impaired driving by saturating the state’s roadways with officers on the lookout for impaired drivers.

In addition to watching for impaired drivers, state troopers and local law enforcement agencies will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways and enforcing speed-limit, seat belt and aggressive-driving laws, as well as being available to assist motorists.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will limit road construction on Labor Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel.

Work on most maintenance and construction projects that would impact traffic will be suspended at noon Friday, Sept. 2, and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Travelers should always be alert to sudden closures due to emergency situations like crashes and always slow down and move over for emergency responders.

More information can be found on MoDOT’s interactive traveler information map at www.traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).